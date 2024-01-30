Court denies Cher conservator's rights over son Elijah Blue Allman's finances

Singer Cher's appeal for becoming the conservator of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman's estate has been rejected by a judge. The singer had appealed last week to the court to put her son in an emergency court conservatorship to control his finances. The singer had argued that her son's large payments from the trust of his late father Gregg Allman- are putting him in grave danger as he struggles with mental health and substance abuse.



However, Los Angeles Superior Court judge Jessica A Uzcategui was not convinced that conservatorship was urgently needed and thus declined the petition on Monday. The judge will still consider a larger, long-term conservatorship at a hearing later in March.



Cher observed the hearing remotely. She appeared on a large screen in the courtroom throughout but did not take part in the arguments.



Allman was in the courtroom with his attorneys, who acknowledged his previous struggles but argued he is in a good place now and noted that he had reconciled with his estranged wife. The couple have appealed to court to prevent Cher from taking up the role of a conservator.