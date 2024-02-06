Country music star Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer
Country music singer Toby Keith is dead. The iconic singer died on Monday after battling stomach cancer. He was 62
The news of his demise was shared by his family via a statement released to the media.
The Don't Let the Old Man In singer died on Monday night. The news was also made public on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
The statement revealed that Keith had passed peacefully on February 5th while being surrounded by his family. “He fought with grace and courage”, the statement continued, while also urging the public to respect his family's privacy at this delicate and heartbreaking time.
As per NBC News' reports, the singer had been battling with stomach cancer for more than a year. The news of his illness first came to light in June 2022.
Keith was recognized as one of the greatest singers of his genre with an array of number-one hits across his 30-year singing career, including Who's Your Daddy and Made in America. Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three children.