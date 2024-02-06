Country music star Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith is dead. The iconic singer died on Monday after battling stomach cancer. He was 62. The news of his demise was shared by his family via a statement released to the media.



The Don't Let the Old Man In singer died on Monday night. The news was also made public on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement revealed that Keith had passed peacefully on February 5th while being surrounded by his family. “He fought with grace and courage”, the statement continued, while also urging the public to respect his family's privacy at this delicate and heartbreaking time.