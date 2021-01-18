Complaint filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping a man

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been booked for allegedly slapping and verbally abusing a man over a road rage accident. The said man’s car had hit Mahesh Manjrekar’s car from behind on Pune-Solapur highway near Yawat town.

A non-cognisable offense was registered on Saturday at Yawat police station under Pune rural jurisdiction, based on a complaint filed by a man identified as Kailas Satpute.

The filmmaker has claimed that the driver of the said car was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. Manjrekar (62) has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intensional insult).

Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yawat police station was quoted in The Indian Express, “The incident took place on Friday night, on Pune-Solapur highway. Near Yawat, Manjrelar’s car was hit by the complainant’s car. The incident was followed by a heated argument between them. The complainant, Satpute, has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar. We have registered a non-cognisable offence.”

When asked about the allegations of slapping and abusing the driver, Manjrekar was quoted in the publication saying, “After the incident, the driver did not even bother to get out of the car to apologise. The person has filed a complaint on Saturday and not on the same night, because he was drunk that time. I don’t know why it is being made into a big issue.”