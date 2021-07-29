'Comedy Premium League' trailer: India's top comedians compete for the big trophy

We have had cricket and football league and now get set for comedy league. A new show - titled 'Comedy Premium League' is all set to entertain audiences with some of India's funniest stars. The series will have sixteen of India’s funniest entertainers who will try to make you laugh till it hurts.



Premiering on 20th August on Netflix, the series promises to leave its audience rolling with laughter and struggling to catch their breath between endless jokes and equally entertaining banter.



Humour comes in many flavours and 'Comedy Premium League' will give you a taste of everything you like making it an all-in-all entertainer. This war to win, will explore multiple formats of comedy including improv, skit, stand-up, punchlines, presentation comedy and of course, the iconic roast! For the first time sixteen experienced comics come together, divided into four groups as they go head to head in this no holds barred battle of wits and words.





Spread across six episodes, the competition intensifies with each round and only the wittiest team will survive!



Produced by OML, 'Comedy Premium League' is hosted by Prajakta Koli and assembles some of India’s most celebrated comedians including Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Amit Tandon, Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Mallika Dua, Prashasti Singh, Rahul Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Rohan Joshi, Rytasha Rathore, Samay Raina, Sumaira Shaikh, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat and Urooj Ashfaq.



Gear up for a competition where no joke is off limits, no friendship is sacred and all that matters is the title of the best comedy team.