Comedian Sunil Grover has a message for cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone

United Kacche, a ZEE5 original starring Sunil Grover premiered on March 31, 2023. A light-hearted dramedy, it also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series marks the return of Sunil Grover after his last successful series, Sunflower.

United Kacche is the story of Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land for a better life and is willing to go to any extent to fulfil this dream that he inherited from his father and grandfather. Out of desperation, he gives his ancestral land as collateral in-lieu of getting a chance to move to England but grass is always greener on the other side, and soon after moving to UK, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant in another country. The show beautifully captures the nuances and difficulties of these immigrants in foreign lands with humour and drama.

Amidst promotions, Sunil Grover attended the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chandigarh on April 1. He was seen holding placards and appealing to various cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone to take him to United Kingdom with them. While one placard read 'Liam Bro, Please take me to UK with you', the other placard read 'Shikhar Bhai, Agli series mein apne saath UK le chalo'. This is in line with his character in his latest series, United Kacche where he tries all means and ways to secure a visa for United Kingdom. It'll be interesting to see what Shikhar and Liam have to say to Sunil Grover about his sincere appeal.