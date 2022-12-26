Comedian Bob Saget's wife remembers late husband in an emotional post

Late American stand-up comedian Bob Saget`s widow Kelly Rizzo recently remembered him in an emotional social media post, ahead of her husband`s first death anniversary



.According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news website, Rizzo posted a carousel of photos of the couple together on her first Christmas without him and ahead of his one-year death anniversary.



Along with that, she wrote, "Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn`t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last. It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I`m so glad we had that special time together."



Saget passed away at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, after suffering from a "blunt head trauma" following an "unwitnessed fall," a medical examiner in Florida concluded.



Rizzo was sentimental as she offered advice on surviving the holidays after losing a loved one because Saget`s death anniversary was approaching.



"The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you`re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you`re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through," she added.