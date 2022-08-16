'Colourblind' singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41

Singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh is dead. The singer who rose to fame for the hit song 'Colourblind' was 41 as he breathed his last. The cause of his death is not known so far.



A report on BBC confirmed the news of his death. Darius came to public notice when he appeared on UK reality shows like 'Popstars' and 'Pop Idol' two decades ago.



In 2002, his song 'Colourblind' reached one spot on the charts and his album Dive was in top 10.



Darius was also an actor and was best known as a West End star, appearing in musicals like Chicago and the Olivier Award-winning 'Guys' and 'Dolls.'



Darius' family announced that he was found unconscious in his US apartment on August 11.



"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," they said in a statement.



"Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.



"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.



"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."



The singer-actor was born in Glasgow in 1980 to a Scottish mother and an Iranian father, and studied English Literature and Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh.





Darius though gained attention on 'Popstars' in 2001, the popular reality show, where he did a theatrical cover of Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time'.



The same year, he appeared on 'Pop Idol' where he was among the top three finalists.



After impressing on that show, he turned down a record deal from judge Simon Cowell in order to work with producer Steve Lillywhite, who collaborated with him on the blockbuster 'Colourblind'.



In 2011, he married Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, but they divorced a few years later.