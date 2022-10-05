Coldplay postpones Brazil concert after Chris Martin is diagnosed with 'serious lung condition'

British band Coldplay is postponing its tour in Brazil as the band's lead singer Chris Martin is suffering from a 'serious lung infection'.

The band announced the news on its official handle on Twitter. "With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks,” the band wrote on Twitter.

The band was scheduled to perform on October 11 and 12, to kick off the Latin American leg of their world tour. From October 15 through October 22, Coldplay was scheduled to perform at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo.

The band so far has not announced any alternate dates yet, although the band did say it would reschedule the concert sometime in early 2023.



They further wrote, “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates…However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds – which will be available at the point of sale.”



"We’re optimistic that Chris will return to good health after he prescribed medical breaks and look forward to resuming the tour soon."



“To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support,” concluded the band.