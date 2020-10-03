Clint Eastwood to direct, star and produce next Warner Bros project 'Cry Macho'

Clint Eastwood is all set to direct, star and produce his new project. The 90-year-old Oscar-winning director is working on in the next adventure-drama 'Cry Macho' for Warner Bros. The movie is an adaption of N. Richard Nash‘s 1978 novel.



Along with Eastwood, Al Ruddy, Jessica Meier and Tim Moore are producing the movie. The script which was originally penned by Nash the author of the book in the 1980s for a movie adaption will be re-written by Nick Schenk. Their is no confirmation about the release date of the movie yet.



The project was announced during the 2011 Cannes Film Festival when Arnold Schwarzenegger was attached to the project and was planning to make his comeback movie after finishing his term as governor of California, but that was cancelled.



Eastwood had once before offered to star and direct but had left it for 1988’s 'The Dead Pool' in which he gave his signature Harry Callahan character.



The story centres on a washed-up horse breeder who used to be a rodeo star who takes a job for some cash to transport a young man from Mexico to Texas, away from his alcoholic mother. Eastwood was last seen in 2018's film 'The Mule' and directed last year’s 'Richard Jewell', starring Paul Walter Hauser.