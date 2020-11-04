Cinema theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from November 5 with 50 percent occupancy

The Maharashtra state government has gievn permission to cinema hall owners to reopen theatres in the state from November 5 onwards. The theatres that will be allowed to re-open after a gap of eight months have to be outside of the containmenty zones.



The theatres will reopen from Thursday with 50 per cent occupany to ensure social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on hi Twitter account on Wednesday evening.



"BIGGG NEWS... Cinema halls / multiplexes in #Maharashtra given permission to reopen by the Government of #Maharashtra from tomorrow [5 Nov 2020]... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder dated 3 Nov 2020," Adarsh wrote.

In a separate tweet he mentioned, "NOTE...Cinema halls / multiplexes to reopen outsidecontainment zones.No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls / multiplexes. #Maharashtra."

The news of cinema halls reopening has been welcomed by the film industry. Producers have lined up big budget films for theatrical release in the coming months. While several films have opted for the digital route, films like Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' and Ranveer Singh's '83' will first release in theatres and then go on OTT space. While 'Sooryavanshi' has been pushed to 2021, '83' is scheduled to release during Christmas.