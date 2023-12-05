CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away at the age of 57

Dinesh Phadnis, known for playing the role of Fredericks in the popular Indian TV show CID, passed away on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure. He was 57. His CID co-actor Dayanand Shetty confirmed the news of his demise to a daily.



He said, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am.” The actor had earlier been admitted in Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital and was on ventilator support for the past few days.



Shetty shared that Dinesh died of multiple organ failure. He said, “There were a lot of complications and he was removed from ventilator last night.” The actor’s funeral reportedly took place in Mumbai at 10.30 am on Tuesday.



Earlier, it was reported that Dinesh was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Later, Shetty clarified that it was not cardiac arrest but his co-star had been admitted to the hospital due to liver damage.



Dinesh became a household name after playing the role of Fredericks in the long-running TV show CID, which first aired in 1998 and ran for twenty years on Sony TV. He also appeared on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and featured in movies like Super 30 and Sarfarosh.