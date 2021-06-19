Chutzpah: SonyLIV brings to its audience the perfect dose of entertainment

Blending in the world of hashtags, filters, likes, share and subscriptions, SonyLIV brings to its audience the perfect dose of entertainment with their new original – Chutzpah!

This quirky new show is filled with the ultimate siyaapa and commotion from the world of the web. 5 individuals, 1 story just connected through the internet showcases the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on the youth of today.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the show features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan amongst others.

An out-and-out entertainer, 'Chutzpah' is written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who have woven the show around the weird and wild universe of the web. The show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh.