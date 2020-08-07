Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will hit China's theatres on this date

Christopher Nolan`s `Tenet` will hit the Chinese theatre on September 4. The Warner Bros production will be the first new Hollywood film to hit theatres across the globe from August 28, after the reopening of cinemas.



The sci-fi thriller will release in 70 international territories including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Korea, and others by the end of August. The movie will debut in the US on September 3 in select movie theaters.



'Tenet', starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson was initially slated to hit the theatres on July 17 but was later postponed due to rise in the pandemic. China has always been a big market for Nolan's films, as now the china theatres are re-running 'Interstellar' and have grossed over $7.6 million in five days.



Other movie that are releasing in China are, Disney and Pixar’s animated fantasy 'Onward' on Aug. 19, 'Trolls World Tour' is set for Aug. 21, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of 'Little Women' on Aug. 25.