Christoph Waltz on playing a sociopath in The Consultant

Two-time Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz stars in Prime Video’s upcoming dark comedy thriller series The Consultant. The actor plays the role of Regus Patoff, an unsettling Consultant hired by an app-based gaming company CompWare, where he showcases his sociopathic management style. The story unfolds into bizarre growth tactics from this calculative and highly manipulative consultant. Christoph Waltz wears multiple hats in the series as an executive producer and an actor.



Directed by Matt Shakman, The Consultant promises a nail-biting drama with the action confined to the walls of an office.



As an executive producer, Waltz keeps fans on the edge of their seats as he keeps the mystery about his character Regus, leaving them yearning for more. “I am uniquely privileged to not have to describe the character because I can play it. I can show you,” he said. “And what is it that I show you? Do you think it’s important to show you what I think about this character? It is important to show you what you think about that character,” he added, leaving the character’s interpretation open to the audience.