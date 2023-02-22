Christoph Waltz on playing a sociopath in The Consultant
Directed by Matt Shakman, The Consultant promises a nail-biting drama with the action confined to the walls of an office.
Two-time Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz stars in Prime Video’s upcoming dark comedy thriller series The Consultant. The actor plays the role of Regus Patoff, an unsettling Consultant hired by an app-based gaming company CompWare, where he showcases his sociopathic management style. The story unfolds into bizarre growth tactics from this calculative and highly manipulative consultant. Christoph Waltz wears multiple hats in the series as an executive producer and an actor.
As an executive producer, Waltz keeps fans on the edge of their seats as he keeps the mystery about his character Regus, leaving them yearning for more. “I am uniquely privileged to not have to describe the character because I can play it. I can show you,” he said. “And what is it that I show you? Do you think it’s important to show you what I think about this character? It is important to show you what you think about that character,” he added, leaving the character’s interpretation open to the audience.
Christoph also shed some light on his belief in justifying the writer’s vision with his portrayals, “I make it a point that the writer is the writer because to tell the writer what to write (if I’m not the producer) is shooting myself in the foot. Because I want to know what he’s coming up with so I can try to execute that.”
The Consultant is created by Amazon Studios and MGM Television and produced by Christoph Waltz, Matt Shakman, Tony Basgallop, Steve stark, Andrew Mittman, and Kai Dolbashian.
Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.
The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios and releases on February 24 on Amazon Prime Video.