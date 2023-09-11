Christina Ricci seemingly calls out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' apology after supporting Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been slammed after their written character statements about convicted rapist Danny Masterson went public. The three had worked together in the sitcom That 70s Show. As the couple's letters went public, and they received severe criticism, they issued an apology to the victims, sharing that they never intended to re-traumatize victims and were speaking on behalf of their friend whom they have known for 25 years. The apology too hasn't gone down too well with a certain section of people. Actress Christina Ricci has seemingly shaded the couple and called out those who support "predators and abusers" because of previous reputations they may have held.



"So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime," the actress wrote in a commentary posted to her Instagram stories without naming the two actors.



"People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance," she added.



"Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have been proven to be abusers privately," she continued.



"I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction," she wrote.



Danny Masterson case



That 70's Show actor was sentenced to thirty years to life imprisonment on September 7. He was convicted of two or three counts of rape by a Los Angeles jury in May, after a previous trial ended in a mistrial.



After the sentencing, character letters written by Kutcher and Kunis on behalf of Masterson were released which enraged fans and led to couple issuing a statement apologizing for the "pain" they may have caused.