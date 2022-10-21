Christina Aguilera's 20-year-old song 'Beautiful' gets a timely update; highlights mental health

Christina Aguilera has changed the narrative of her hit song 'Beautiful' to suit the present times. 20 years since the time the song first hit the charts, a new music video has been updated which shows the impact of social media on young adults and their mental health.

Aguilera's 'Beautiful' was a global hit in 2002 and taught generations of young fans about self-love. "You are beautiful / no matter what they say / words can't bring you down," the lyrics of the song went.



The new video shows teens checking themselves in the mirror and their phone screens with blank expressions on their faces. They do not interact with each other before being marked up for plastic surgery.



The video ends with a pertinent message, that reads as, "In the last 20 years... social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies and, in turn, our mental health. Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm, and disordered eating in children and teens. This needs to change."

Watch the new music video of 'Beautiful' here:

In a statement, Aguilera said the video's release was to mark the 20th anniversary of her album 'Stripped' and also to mark World Mental Health Day. The singer encouraged her followers to "take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first".