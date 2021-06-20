Chrissy Teigen steps away from Safely brand amid bullying allegations

Chrissy Teigen is facing a major backlash due the bullying allegation levied on her. After stepping back from the guest role in Netflix 'Never Have I Ever', Teigen stepped back from the recently launched Safely brand.



Chrissy launched the home cleaning and self-care line with Kris Jenner just three months ago.



“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much-needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” Safely said in a statement shared to Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen looking at 'Meghan Markle-like' interview with Oprah Winfrey to tell her side of the story amid bullying allegations



"We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions," the statement continued. "The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households."

A source told The Sun, ''Kris Jenner has been in crisis mode for weeks with Chrissy's scandal. 'She likes Chrissy but she's a numbers girl first and their sales tanked after all of Chrissy's tweets came out. It's the worst-case scenario for them, they just launched their cleaning brand days before the scandal.''



The cookbook author's exit from the company comes after she apologized for past online bullying in a lengthy post.



“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past,” she wrote. “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does.” The statement reads.



Meanwhile, Teigen also responded to the designer Michael Costello bullying allegations who alleged that her messages left him feeling suicidal. The cookbook author and her husband singer John Legend responded to him and claimed that the screenshot released by Costello was completely fake.

Teigen responded to the designer's claims by sharing the long statement written by her representatives. “No idea what the f–k michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here,” Chrissy captioned the post.