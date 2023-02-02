Chris Pratt's The Terminal greenlit for season 2 and a prequel

Chris Pratt starrer The Terminal List is coming back with a second season from Amazon Studios and MRC. The Hollywood actor will also executive produce the project in addition to starring in it. There will also be a prequel to the hit series, according to Deadline.

The Terminal List is based on a 2018 novel. It tells the story of James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family. As for the prequel, the show is described as an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben Edward’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

The team will also expand on the production bit as DiGilio will also executive produce while serving as the showrunner.

In addition to Chris Pratt and Kitsch, the main cast of the conspiracy thriller’s first season also included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jeanne Tripplehorn.