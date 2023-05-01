Chris Pratt reveals he had no hopes of landing a role in Marvel movie after failing auditions one too many 

Days ahead of his new release, actor Chris Pratt has revealed that he failed one too many auditions for a role in a Marvel film. Pratt appeared last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that he "auditioned for Thor, but not even to be Thor – but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn’t get a callback."



Pratt will be seen playing Star Lord in Marvel's new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which releases worldwide on May 5.



On the show, Pratt said, "Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, ‘Wow. You really made a big choice there.’ Which is code for like, ‘Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.’"



After continuously being denied roles in a Marvel films, Pratt "got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again."



"I was like, 'This is stupid, I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie,'" he admitted to Kimmel.



The "Jurassic World Dominion" star shared that he auditioned for "anything that came out that needed a guy that even remotely looked like me."



"I would either submit a tape and they would say 'No, we don’t need to see him,' or I would get there and see them, they’d go, 'No, that’s the last time we need to see you,'" Pratt said.



Pratt jokingly admitted, "Well, I definitely don't have that 'It Factor' they're looking for because they don't even want me to come back."



The actor eventually landed as the lead in Guardians of the Galaxy and played Star-Lord. The first film of the series was released in 2014 and he also featured in Avengers and Thor films.

