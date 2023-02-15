Chris Evans just gave us a glimpse of his 'Valentine' Alba Baptista, but who is she?

Chris Evans is no longer shying away from posting about his love life. On Valentine’s Day 2023, the Captain America star shared some mushy snaps with his fans as he professed his love for girlfriend Alba Baptista. After keeping it under wraps for over a year, Chris Evans bombarded his social media with several romantic Instagram stories. He shared several personal moments of their time together since a year of them dating.

It all got official when Chris Evans was spotted with Alba Baptista last year. A source close to the couple revealed that the Captain America actor is very serious about her. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight,” the source said. “Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️

Chris Evans via Instagram Stories ✨ pic.twitter.com/P0VxoMphAs — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) February 14, 2023 ×

Who is Alba Baptista?

She is a Luso-Brazilian actress. Alba's mother is Portuguese while her father is a Brazilian. The two met in Rio de Janeiro for her mother’s work as a translator. Their daughter was born in 1997. She was raised in Lisbon, Portugal and can speak five languages: Portuguese, English, German, French and Spanish.

Alba Baptista ventured into films at the age of 16. Her debut film was Simão Cayatte’s 2014 short film Miami. For her debut performance, Alba won her first major award – Best Actress at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné.

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️

Chris Evans via Instagram Stories ✨ pic.twitter.com/MWV0QpMGVw — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) February 14, 2023 ×

Since then, she has worked in films like Magnetick Pathways, Patrick and The Child. Most recently, Baptista has had breakout roles in the Netflix show Warrior Nun. This project marked her English-language debut.

How did Chris and Alba meet?