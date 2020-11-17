'Chote Nawab' wins The Best Feature Film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati

‘Chote Nawab,’ a slice-of-life film is winning over the festival circuit even before its release. It was showcased at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati which ended on November 1 and went on to win the 2020 award for Best Feature Film.

The film stars Akshay Oberoi ('Gurgaon', 'Kaalakaandi'), Plabita Borthakur ('Lipstick Under My Burkha'), and Svar Kamble ('Chef') and traces the story of UK-based, 13-year-old Junaid, who visits his ancestral Nawabi haveli in Lucknow. The rush of colliding experiences at a family wedding and a brush with love and heartbreak that leaves a lasting impact on his psyche - take the viewers on a roller-coaster ride along with him. How he begins to notice patriarchal patterns and begins to question and defy them makes up for the rest of the narrative.

The project is helmed by Kumud Chaudhary who is an acclaimed documentary filmmaker and National Film Award-winning producer. On the accolades, she said, “I am thrilled that the film was watched and appreciated by a diverse audience including the Indian diaspora at the festival. ‘Chote Nawab’ is about the friction between tradition and change and is a story that is universal in its reach and appeal. I am glad it is bringing home a prestigious award."

For the uninitiated, The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati is the only event of its kind in Ohio. The festival is organised and hosted by the India Cincinnati Sister cities in collaboration with the Art Museum. It screens premieres of feature, documentary and short films made in and about the South Asian subcontinent or its people.

This Yoodlee Films production is set in the city of Lucknow, India.