Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to release in India on this date

One of the most acclaimed films of the season 'Nomadland' is all set to release in India. Chloe Zhao's directorial that created history at the recent Golden Globe Awards and Oscars nomination will be out in theaters on April 2, 2021.

'Nomadland' kicks off the much awaited Oscar season and will be one of the first big nominated films to release in Indian theaters. It has six prestigious nominations in Oscars 2021 and 7 Bafta nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.



The movie won the Best Picture and Best Director at the Golden Globes Award 2021. Directed by Chloé Zhao, Nomadland stars Oscar winner Frances McDormand in the lead.







Zhao is only the second woman to win a Golden Globe for the director and the first of Asian descent to be nominated in the Best Director category at the Oscars. Zhao is also the first director of Asian descent to win a Globe since Ang Lee won for 2005`s `Brokeback Mountain`. Lee also won for 2000`s `Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon`.



`Nomadland` is a 2020 American drama film directed, written, and edited by Chloe Zhao. It stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves home to travel around the American West.



The film is based on the 2017 non-fiction book `Nomadland: Surviving America` in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder.