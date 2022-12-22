Chinese singer Jane Zhang intentionally infects herself with coronavirus, faces backlash online

Would you want to deliberately get infected with the coronavirus? Turns out Chinese singer and songwriter Jane Zhang did just that. The popular singer is now facing backlash on social media after she revealed that she had deliberately infected herself with the coronavirus. The revelation was made amid a massive surge in Coronavirus cases in China, driven by the BF.7 Omicron variant.



Zhang went on social media to admit that she deliberately infected herself with the coronavirus after seeing friends who had tested positive. Taking to Weibo, Zhang revealed she visited the homes of ‘sheep' - a term for virus carriers in mainland China.



The singer made the bizarre move to contract the virus in preparation for an upcoming New Year's Eve concert.

Zhang explained that she wanted to catch the virus before her New Year's eve concert so that there are no disruptions in her schedule.



"I was concerned that my condition during the New Year's Eve performance would be affected, so I met a group of people who have tested positive since I currently have time to recover from the virus,” she wrote.



The 38-year-old singer added that she slept after she realised she had developed a few symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and body aches. Zhang explained that her symptoms were similar to that of a Covid patient but only lasted one day. “After sleeping for a day and a night, all my symptoms disappeared … I just drank plenty of water and took vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well,” she added.



Netizens have been slamming her ever since the post went viral on social media. Many criticized her for her insensitive and irresponsible behaviour, especially at a time when China is facing a Covid-19 surge.



After facing major backlash, the singer deleted the controversial post from social media and apologised to the public.

"I didn't consider things carefully before making my previous posts. I apologise to the public,” she wrote on Weibo.



"I was worried that if I got infected when the concert was held, it would increase the risk of my colleagues being infected again. So I was thinking that since it is an inevitable thing, why not get ill now when I don't need to leave home so that I can go to work after I recover? It would be safer for all of us," Zhang explained.