China to open over 200 cinema halls in Shanghai this weekend

This news might cheer you up. China, the country from where the deadly coronavirus originated and the country that saw casualties in great numbers is now slowly crawling back to normalcy.



Now, according to a report The Hollywood Reporter, more than 200 cinema halls are scheduled to resume operation in Shanghai on Saturday after being closed for two months to contain the spread of coronavirus.



Shanghai is the country's first tier-one metropolis to resume theatrical moviegoing in a big way following the lead of less populous provinces that tested the water with limited cinema halls reopening a week ago.



In fact, by this weekend, China is expected to have nearly 800 movie theaters opening up across the country.



The theaters, of course, will be following major health guidelines. "To lower the risk of infection, cinemas should strictly implement epidemic prevention measures, and audiences are required to have their body temperature tested and present their health codes at the entrance and wear masks during the showtime," Yin Xin, spokeswoman for the Shanghai municipal government, told the state-backed news service Xinhua.



Theaters also will be required to leave an empty seat between patrons in every direction- which means only a certain number of people would be allowed inside each movie theater.



Both local hits and some international films will be showcased in the theatres including Chinese films 'Wolf Warrior 2' and 'The Wandering Earth' — and imported films such as 'Green Book' and Lebanese sleeper hit 'Capernaum'.