Chicago pizza brand has this to say to 'Emily in Paris' jibe

The new Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ has been receiving mixed reviews ever since its premiere on the streamer.

It stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive who moves to France for a year for a job opportunity. She aims to bring an American perspective to French branding as she tries to blend in Paris, learning the language and culture one step at a time.

The show has, however, ticked off a Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati’s. In one of the episodes, Emily Cooper interacts with her French colleagues about Chicago and its food when her colleagues express distaste of the Chicago deep-dish pizza. One calls it "disgusting" while another says it's like "quiche made of cement". That’s when Emily Cooper says, "Oh no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati’s."

The jab doesn't settle well with Lou Malnati's whose marketing team have given a statement on the issue. The statement read, "Malnati's is always the first to participate in good-natured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California. However, it feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on."

"We've been serving Chicago's favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’s Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of COVID-19."