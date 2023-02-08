Chhorii 2, sequel to the successful 2021 horror film Chhorii, wraps filming

Chhorii 2, sequel to the breakout hit, Chhorii, recently wrapped filming. While Chhorii earned unprecedented critical acclaim and audience love universally with its premiere on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, due to its spine-chilling narrative and impactful performances, Chhorii 2 promises to take the horror and drama up a notch from the first edition.

The highly-anticipated sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story from where it left off in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new characters and monsters.

Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2021 Chhorii, returns to the director’s seat in the sequel which is produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

The film will feature Sara Ali Khan too this time.