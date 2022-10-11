'Chhello Show' child actor Rahul Koli dies of leukaemia

Rahul Koli, who featured in Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' has passed away after a prolonged battle with leukaemia. Koli was 10 years old. Koli had played one of the characters in the film which has Bhavin Rabari playing the central character of Samay.



Multiple reports state that Koli died on October 2 in a hospital in Ahmedabad.



The actor's father told the Times Of India, "On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals."



Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra. The film has been selected as India's entry to Oscars 2023 in the Best Internation Feature Film category. 'Chhello Show' will be releasing in theatres in India on October 14.



