Cher is 'struggling to sleep' after mother's death
Story highlights
Cher’s mother’s health rapidly deteriorated after being sick for sometime now.
Cher’s mother’s health rapidly deteriorated after being sick for sometime now.
Cher is grieving the loss of her mother. She revealed that she is “struggling to sleep” post the death of her mother Georgia Holt.
Her mother’s last moments were filled with pain, revealed Cher.
Cher originally shared the news on Twitter as she wrote, “Mom is gone.”
Cher’s mother’s health rapidly deteriorated after being sick for sometime now. In September, her mother was hospitalised with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues.
Georgia was ambitious of becoming a performer. She sang as a child and won a spate of beauty contests as a teenager. At the age of 86, she released her debut country album Honky Tonk Woman, which had been recorded more than three decades earlier in 1980.