Cher is 'struggling to sleep' after mother's death

Cher is grieving the loss of her mother. She revealed that she is “struggling to sleep” post the death of her mother Georgia Holt.

Her mother’s last moments were filled with pain, revealed Cher.

Cher originally shared the news on Twitter as she wrote, “Mom is gone.”

Cher’s mother’s health rapidly deteriorated after being sick for sometime now. In September, her mother was hospitalised with pneumonia and had been suffering from recurring health issues.