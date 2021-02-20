Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to star in Paul Feig's 'School For Good And Evil'

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are set to share screen space in Paul Feig’s upcoming Netflix movie, 'The School for Good and Evil'.



On Friday, director Paul Feig shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, ''I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm''.

Theron will play the character of Lady Lesso and Kerry will be a professor, Dovey, as per Netflix. The Paul Feig-directed film is an adaptation of the fantasy YA novel from Soman Chainani,

As per Variety, the story follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they are kidnapped to the School for Good and Evil. After their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test as the duo attempts to return home.



The movie is currently filming at Belfast Harbour Studios in Northern Ireland and is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2022.