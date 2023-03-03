Chaka Khan slams Rolling Stone over their 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list

Chaka Khan is picking a beef with Rolling Stone magazine. Rolling Stone published its 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list and Chaka Khan didn’t quite like where she was placed in the list. In a recent interview during her guest appearance on Los Angeles magazine’s podcast The Originals, she said that editors of the magazine “need hearing aids”.

“I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this doesn't mean a great deal to me. These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way,” she added.

When she got to know about the listing, Chaka noted Aretha Franklin on number 1 is great as “she fu***** should be” and for Joan Baez down at 189, she said, “Let’s be honest, the bi**h cannot sing. Now, she is a good writer.” On Adele above her at 22, Chaka said, “OK, I quit,” but on Mariah Carey all the way up at 5, she said, “That must be payola or some shit like that.”