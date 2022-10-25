CEO of talent agency verbally abuses OMEGA X members, video goes viral

Days after a video of SPIRE Entertainment's CEO Kang Seon-hee verbally abusing members of K-pop boyband OMEGA X went viral, the talent agency has issued a statement.

On October 24, news outlet SBS News uploaded a series of clips that showed the CEO of the agency verbally abusing and manhandling members of the boyband. Hours after the videos went viral, SPIRE issued a statement and issued an apology.

According to reports, SPIRE stated that OMEGA X and Kang were discussing the hard work that had gone into the tour following its conclusion, and “wound up airing their grievances against one another."



“As they became worked up due to their emotions, they began raising their voices.”



“The members and the agency have currently resolved all their misunderstandings, and they ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other,” it added.

The statement ended with an apology to the fans as they had raised concerns about their favourite artists.



The videos were reportedly shot by fans outside a concert venue where the group was seen arguing with Kang raising her voice at the boyband. At one point Kang could be heard saying, "Do you think losers like you could be loved by people? Are you big? You didn’t come this far on your own."



OMEGA X member Jaehan is later seen collapsing, to which Kang responds, “Are you that exhausted? Kim Jaehan. If you’re always sick like this, stop being a singer."



She went on shouting at the idol to stand up, claiming that he was “just acting” after another member is heard saying that Kim was feeling unwell.



In another clip, Kang is seen grabbing Kim by the collar at their hotel lobby.

SBS later also released an audio call where Kang could be heard denying the video and stating that fans were against the company.



Eyewitnesses though claim that Kang was seen physically mishandling the band members. "We're waiting for Uber to get our food outside. I saw the CEO of (OMEGA X's) company hitting the kids,” one of them claimed on social media.



According to reports, the members and their manager of the group booked tickets back home on October 24 after performing in Los Angeles, US. The members were supposed to leave for South Korea on October 23 but their tickets were reportedly cancelled and the group was left stranded in LA. Eventually, they paid from their pocket to go back home.



The band comprising of 11 members, started last year and has slowly gained a good fan following.