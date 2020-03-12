Celine Dion cancels concert over common cold, tests negative for coronavirus

As Celine Dion suffers from common cold, the legendary singer has now shifted dates for her concerts to November owing to coronavirus scare.

The singer was suffering from common cold symptoms and that was enough to trigger a warning for coronavirus. Thankfully, however, she tested negative for COVID-19 tests.

Soon after, she announced that two of her upcoming shows in Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. are being postponed to November. It read, "We regret to inform you that due to a cold, Celine Dion will be postponing two performances of her COURAGE WORLD TOUR scheduled this week in Washington, D.C and Pittsburgh, PA. The show dates are being rescheduled as follows: Wednesday, March 11 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, November 16, 2020.”

Celine Dion is expected to resume from March 24 in Denver. She started the tour in September 2019 in Canada and it was scheduled to wrap off a year later on September 18, 2020.

Also see: Celine Dion fabulously wears pink skirt with pants, breaks fashion rules