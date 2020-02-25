Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif rumours: No cons to dating, it's a beautiful feeling

Do we have a new couple in B-town? If rumours are to be believed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. While the two have not confirmed the news, Vicky in a recent interview stated that 'dating is a beautiful feeling'.



There has been a lot of speculation about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's alleged romance ever since the two were spotted arriving together at a common friends Diwali party last year in Mumbai.



Recently, Katrina even attended the special screening of Vicky's new film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and later promoted it on her Instagram page and called the film 'outstanding'.



While there has been no official confirmation from the couple's side, Vicky in an interview to Mid-day said, "There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling."



The actor, though, isn't okay discussing his personal life with the press. "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.



Vicky was earlier dating TV actress Harleen Sethi who he met through a common friend in 2018. The couple dated briefly last year before calling it quits. Ever since his break up with Harleen, Vicky has been linked to Katrina. Katrina in fact, during an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' in 2018 had even expressed that she would want to work with Vicky in a film.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' while Vicky will start shooting for Karan Johar's 'Takht'.