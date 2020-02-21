Not Alia Bhatt but Priyanka Chopra to play Ma Anand Sheela in new movie for Amazon

It's official! Priyanka Chopra is all set to play the role of Ma Anand Sheela in the film that will be made exclusively for Amazon. Titled as 'Sheela' the film will be directed by Barry Levinson.



Chopra will be playing the titular character of Ma Anand Sheela, a spiritual adviser and the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon.



There have been conversations about the film for a long time. Priyanka, in an interview, had hinted that she was in talks with makers for a biopic on the spiritual advisor. Later Sheela herself had said if given a choice she would have wanted Alia Bhatt to play her in a biopic.



Sheela, who got back into the spotlight after the Netflix documentary series `Wild Wild Country`, was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981-1985 and managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.



The Amazon film to be produced by Barry Levinson`s Baltimore Pictures, Priyanka Chopra`s Purple Pebble Pictures and Permut Presentations` David Permut and Jason Sosnoff will be penned by Nick Yarborough.