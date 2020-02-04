Korean stars Kangta and Jung Yu Mi confirm they are in a relationship

It's official! K Pop singer Kangta and Korean actress Jung Yu Mi are now dating. Rumours of the two dating first came to light last summer- at that time both their agencies had denied the news. But now, their representatives have confirmed that H.O.T singer and the 'Train to Busan' star are indeed a couple.



Kangta’s agency SM Entertainment revealed, "The two of them are currently happily in a relationship.” While Jung Yu Mi's agency Ace Factory stated, "The two have recently taken their relationship from that of colleagues to a romantic relationship.”



According to reports, Kangta and Jung Yu Mi appeared on a radio broadcast together recently. A few days after the broadcast made the headlines, the two stars were seen taking a walk together, sparking dating rumours.



Both are celebrities in their own right. Kangta is a member of the K-pop group H.O.T. It is the first boy band started by SM Entertainment. Jung Yu Mi has been a part of several Korean TV dramas and is a popular name now.