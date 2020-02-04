Cricketer Harbhajan Singh to make his film debut; first poster revealed

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The spinner is all set to make his debut in a film called 'Friendship' which is slated to release later this year. The first look of the film was unveiled on social media recently.



Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the poster and tweeted, "For the first time in Indian cinema. Indian cricketer @harbhajan_singh will be playing lead role in the upcoming #Friendship Movie. This "2020" is Will be Unexpected. And its going to Spin WorldWide (sic)."

The same poster was also shared by the cricketer himself.

The poster doesn't feature Harbhajan though and just has an image of a pair of hands handcuffed with a building in the backdrop.

The film reportedly stars Sri Lankan TV presenter Losliya Mariyanesan who shot to fame after she featured in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil.



Bhajji, as the cricketer is popularly known, has appeared on several reality TV shows as a guest in the past. He has even made a special appearance in the film, 'Second Hand Husband' which starred his wife, actress Geeta Basra.



Interestingly, Harbhajan is not the only cricketer who will be making his acting debut. Irfan Pathan is also making his big screen debut in Tamil cinema soon. Irfan will be seen essaying a prominent role in a film starring Tamil superstar Vikram. which is tentatively titled 'Vikram 58'.