Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul dead at 61

Noted Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul is dead. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest early Tuesday, family sources said. He was 61.



Paul had reportedly gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter. While on his way back to Kolkata, he complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4 am.



The actor had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years. A two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore, he is survived by his daughter and wife.



Paul remained away from films after CBI arrested him in the Rose Valley chit-fund scam in December 2016 and was given bail after 13 months.



A romantic hero, having endeared himself to the Bengali audience since his debut film Dadar Kirti in 1980, Paul became a known household name because of his lead roles in 'Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986) and Amar Bandhan (1986).



The actor made his Bollywood debut in a film called 'Abodh' in 1984 opposite Madhuri Dixit who also made her debut in the film.

