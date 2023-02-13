Celebrate the season of love with these romantic stories

Get drenched in a myriad shades of love this Valentine's Day with some soul-stirring and heart-warming stories. Watch Zee Theatre's 'Aaj Rang Hai', 'Love', 'The Relationship Agreement' and 'Panchi Aise Aate Hain' which portray the tenderness and complexity of human connections.



Aaj Rang Hai

'Aaj Rang Hai' is set in the 1970s in a multi-religious neighbourhood that celebrates love, communal harmony, and peace. The play revolves around an erstwhile baithak singer, Beni Bai who is proficient in Hindustani classical music and steeped in the beauty of Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s poetry. The matriarch also counsels her neighbours, Ameena and Vidya, about their religious curiosities. We also see an inter-religious love affair brewing between the neighbours Fanney and Sharda. Does this forbidden love have the power to transcend all barriers? Created by Purva Naresh and filmed by Sourabh Shrivastava, 'Aaj Rang Hai' stars Trishla Patel, Sarika Singh, Prerna Chawla, Nishi Doshi, Purva Naresh, Pawan Uttam, Imran Rasheed, Hidayat Sami and Danish Husain. It will be aired on 14th February on Tata Play Theatre. Watch it again on 15th February on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch and Airtel Theatre.



Love

What happens when a sculptor’s beautiful creation starts to express thoughts and feelings independently? Karan Talwar’s directorial ‘Love’, inspired by George Bernard Shaw's 'Pygmalion' is about a young scientist, who develops a robot with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to convince his mother that the creation is her future daughter-in-law. The play subtly shows how science is infiltrating our lives and also depicts how ego and the need to control others can impact our relationships. The teleplay stars Rajeev Siddhartha, Yuki Ellias, Shivam Patil, Sonali Sachdev, Payal Nair, Nandini Sen, Priti Shroff and Suhani Gandhi. It will be aired on February 12th on Tata Play Theatre.

The Relationship Agreement



'The Relationship Agreement' is a humorous take on modern love and commitment issues. The slice-of-life play revolves around two young people, dramatically opposite in nature, who draft a ‘relationship agreement’ and decide to abide by it while living together. Jointly directed by Meherzad Patel and Sourabh Shrivastava, the play throws light on how people’s concepts about marriage and relationships have changed with time. 'The Relationship Agreement’ stars Sumona Chakravarti, Sajeel Parakh, Darius Shroff, and Pheroza Mody and will be aired on February 26th on Tata Play Theatre.



Panchi Aise Aate Hain



Written by the noted Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar, ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hain’ is about a middle-class family and its obsessive search for a groom for their supposedly 'unattractive' daughter who has been repeatedly rejected. The comic family drama then introduces us to Arun, a young, mysterious traveller, who happens to visit the Shukla family and becomes everyone's confidante. Will he resolve the conflicts brewing within the family and in the heart of a young girl? Watch the play to know what happens next. The Ishan Trivedi directorial stars Ratan Raajputh, Amol Parashar, Deepak Qazir, Vibha Chibber, Sandeep Dhabale, and Vinnay Vishwaa.



Jab We Met



This unusual love story announced Imtiaz Ali as the voice of the new generation in 2007 and redefined romance with irreverent humour, a heroine who was unafraid of following her heart and a hero who was trapped in his own pain but learns to live in the moment. The film also beautifully depicted how tough it can be to choose between a love that is real and a relationship that is supposedly safe. Aditya and Geet's journey in a way was a metaphor for life. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapur, Saumya Tandon, the late Dara Singh, and veteran actor Pavan Malhotra. Watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime.