Carrie is coming back! And Just Like That gets renewed for season 3

Carrie Bradshaw and her gang is coming back with the third season of And Just Like That. The sequel to Sex and the City has been renewed by Max for another season. The showe follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate family, love and friendship 15-plus years after the original series concluded.



The renewal comes just ahead of the show’s season two finale, which is set for August 24. The finale has been widely discussed that to the cameo from the fourth member of the core SATC cast, Kim Cattrall. Cattrall so far has not been a part of the sequel of the series owing to her differences with Sara Jessica Parker.



According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, work on season three won;t begin until after the resolution of strikes by SAG-AFTRA members. Most actors and crew members are part of the union and are not allowed to start new projects according to strike guidelines.



The writers' and actors' unions are seeking better pay and residuals and protections against artificial intelligence encroaching on their jobs from studios and streamers.



Along with Parker, Davis and Nixon, the season two cast features Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

