Cardi B's rant on coronavirus tops charts, rapper to donate proceedings to those affected by the disease

Cardi B's life or career has not been conventional so why should her hits be? But the rapper perhaps could have foreseen the success of her latest hit.



Last week on Wednesday, Cardi B had posted a video on Instagram where she could be seen venting her frustrations and fears about the spread of the virus. At the end of the clip, she can be heard yelling out "Coronavirus! S*** is real! S*** is getting real!"



Last weekend, iMarkkeyz — a Brooklyn-based DJ who specializes in chopping up viral clips — got his hands on that soundbite and released a track titled 'Coronavirus,' a loop of Cardi's rant set to a trap beat.



The track instantly became a hit. At first, it broke the pop charts in Bulgaria and Brazil and then eventually made it to the iTunes store's top 10 in the US on Thursday afternoon.



Interestingly, what started off as a rant against the virus, is now going to benefit those who are affected by it. Both Cardi B and iMarkkeyz have pledged to donate the proceeds from streams and downloads to those affected by the disease.



"YES! THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO," Cardi wrote about donating the money. "Keep in mind you don't get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate!"