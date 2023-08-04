Cardi B to not face charges for throwing a microphone at a concertgoer

Cardi B will not face any charges for throwing a microphone at a member of the audience last weekend during a show in Las Vegas, the police confirmed.



"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."



The singer was accused of battery after she allegedly threw her microphone at a woman in the audience when the fan appeared to throw a cup containing liquid at her. The moment was captured in a viral video. The microphone allegedly bounced off one woman and struck another.



Reports stated that the fan who filed the police report told authorities she was struck in her right shoulder, and she wasn't the individual who threw the drink.



Other concertgoers revealed later that the singer had asked fans to splash her with water during the concert at Drai's Beachclub to cool her down. But she did not ask someone to throw a cup at her.



This is not the first time that a celebrity has been thrown stuff on stage. Other celebrities like Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini and Ariana Grande have been struck by objects while performing on stage.



Bebe Rexha had to be rushed to a hospital in June when a fan allegedly threw an iPhone at her. When she returned to the stage for a show in Philadelphia a month later, she pleaded with fans, "Just no phones at my face tonight please, I beg of you."

