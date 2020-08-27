Cardi B takes a dig at Melania Trump in response to tweet that compared the two

On Tuesday, as the first lady of United States, Melania Trump took to stage at the Republican National Convention, her speech was lauded by one and all.



Writer DeAnna Lorraine tweeted in support of Melania and compared her to rapper Cardi B.



"America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," wrote the author. The tweet naturally didn't go unnoticed by the 27-year-old rapper.



Cardi B responded to the tweet with a question,"Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?"



Her comment was in reference to her hit song 'WAP,' which has received criticism from listeners for its sexual content.

Later, Cardi B responded with a throwback photo of Melania from her days as a fashion model.



"This pic giving me 'yea you f--kin wit some wet a-- p--y' vibes ...just saying," wrote Cardi along with the photo.



The rapper has been very vocal about her interest in politics in the recent past, showing her support to Democratic candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden and openly criticising the Republicans.