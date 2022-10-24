Cardi B and Madonna have a public spat, make amends hours later

Cardi B and Madonna had a brief feud online but made up soon after. It all started when Madonna made statements around the 30th year anniversary of her 'S.E.X' coffee table book.



Madonna suggested that Cardi B's song WAP owed its sex-positive ethos to Madonna's song 'Material Girl'.



According to Madoona, her book paved the way for today's female artists' creative expression. "30 years ago I published a book called 'S.E.X'. In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, women kissing women and me kissing everyone," said the popstar in an Instagram post.



Reacting to Madonna, Cardi B replied, "These icons really become disappointments once you make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself. "



Hours later, the two seemed to have patched up. The American actor Jason Lee took to Twitter son and wrote, "On the phone with Madonna and Cardi. Listening to both women share their perspectives on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other. Love this"



Later Cari B revealed that all was indeed well between her and Madonna.



"I talked to Madonna.....It was beautiful....Have a great day and drive safely yallll', Cardi B tweeted.



Madonna too shared her love for the rapper and wrote, "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will."