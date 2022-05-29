Cannes 2022 Winners List: Ruben Ostlund, Park Chan-wook score big

After 12 days of fashion, movies and protests, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival - which started on May 17 has finally wrapped up today on May 28.



This year, after days of review, the 9 member jury team was headed by French actor Vincent Lindon including Hollywood actress Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, filmmakers Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly from France, Jeff Nichols from the United States and Joachim Trier from Norway, Indian actress Deepika Padukone and together they honoured Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' with the coveted Palme d'Or.

South Korea's Park Chan-wook wins best director award at Cannes

This is the second Palme d'Or win for Ruben, before this he won in the year 2017 for his movie 'The Square'. Apart from Roben, Iranian actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi, South Korea's Park Chan-wook and others are also among the top winners of the esteemed festival.

Check out the big winners



Palme d'Or: Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness



Grand Prix: Lukas Dhont, Close; Claire Denis, Stars at Noon — TIE



Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave



Best Actress: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Holy Spider



Best Actor: Song Kang-ho, Broker



Best Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven



Jury Prize: Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, The Eight Mountains; Jerzy Skolimowski, EO — TIE



Camera d'Or for best first film: Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for "War Pony" (United States)



Best short film: Jianying Chen for "The Water Murmurs" (China)

(With inputs from the agency)