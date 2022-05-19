Cannes 2022 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks majestic in shiny pink gown

Aishwarya Rai is undoubtedly the queen of Cannes!



The 75th Cannes film festival is going on and every day we are witnessing some die-hard looks at the red carpet of the prestigious event.



On day 3, Aishwarya showed up at the event in a futuristic pink gown and yet again proved she's an evergreen beauty of Cannes. On Thursday, Rai attended the screening of Oscar Isaac and Anne Hathaway's movie 'Armageddon Time'.

Aishwarya was looking majestic in the designer Gaurav Gupta's pink gown with silver detailing and wave-like design all over the dress. The wing-like structure at back just added more drama to her mermaid look. Matching her get-up, Rai's soft curls were dropped like a wave on one side of her shoulder. She accessorised her look with diamond and pink earring and rings.

Before this, the actress attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a black and floral gown.