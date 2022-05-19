Cannes 2022 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks majestic in shiny pink gown

New Delhi, India Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:51 PM(IST)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

On day 3, Aishwarya showed up at the event in a futuristic pink gown.

Aishwarya Rai is undoubtedly the queen of Cannes!

The 75th Cannes film festival is going on and every day we are witnessing some die-hard looks at the red carpet of the prestigious event. 

On day 3, Aishwarya showed up at the event in a futuristic pink gown and yet again proved she's an evergreen beauty of Cannes. On Thursday, Rai attended the screening of Oscar Isaac and Anne Hathaway's movie 'Armageddon Time'.

x

Aishwarya was looking majestic in the designer Gaurav Gupta's pink gown with silver detailing and wave-like design all over the dress. The wing-like structure at back just added more drama to her mermaid look. Matching her get-up, Rai's soft curls were dropped like a wave on one side of her shoulder. She accessorised her look with diamond and pink earring and rings.

a

Before this, the actress attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' in a black and floral gown.

 

Topics

Read in App