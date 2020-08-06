Cameron Diaz says she felt at 'peace' after retiring from movies

When Hollywood star Cameron Diaz announced her retirement from acting, the news left many surprised and skeptical. But the actress in a recent chat with Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she never regrets leaving the world of glamour.



In the latest episode of 'In Goop Health: The Sessions', Cameron called her decision of retirement as the best move that she had taken in her life because being in films meant never having any 'space for personal life'.



"I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind," she said. "When you're making a movie—it's a perfect excuse—they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else."



The 'Charlie's Angels' star also said that her life in showbiz was draining- something that Gwyneth said she could "understand."



"It's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there," she added.



When Gwyneth asked what it felt like to leave a life in films behind, Cameron said, "Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself."





Cameron also credited her husband Benji Madden for guiding her through the journey of self discovery. "I broke that mirror about a thousand times when he put it up to me. I was like, 'I hate you... don't show me that,' and he was like, 'Look, bitch. Look'," she laughed. "Thank God for him."



The actress got married to Madden in 2015 and the couple have a 7-month-old daughter.