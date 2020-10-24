Cameras on the sets of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' start rolling again after COVID delay

'Jurassic World Dominion' production resumed filming recently. Earlier the shooting of the third instalment was halted after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19.



Director Colin Trevorrow shared a black-and-white picture on Twitter with the franchise veterans Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, with the caption: ''Back''

The trio posed in front of the stage at Pinewood Studios dedicated to the late Richard Attenborough, who appeared in the original films. Attenborough died in 2014 at the age of 90.



The UK-based filming was never shut down entirely, some of the cast members were working during the hiatus source claimed. The movie is the sixth film in the entire franchise.

“The ‘Jurassic World’ cast and crew are back to work, with the spirit of a legend watching over them while they create together,” production company Amblin said on Friday.



Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are the lead cast of the movie, which also includes Mamadou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022.