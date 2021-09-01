Busan International Film Festival: Two Indian films shortlisted in the competition section

Two films from India will be competing in the eleven-title New Currents competition at the Busan International Film Festival.



The prestigious film festival is set to take place from October 6-15, 2021. The in-person event may not see too many international guests in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Korea.



The two Indian films that have been selected include Natesh Hegde's 'Pedro' and 'House Of Time' which has been co-directed by Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti. 'Pedro' narrates the story of an electrician living in a forest village, stuck in a difficult situation. While 'House Of Time' is a story of a doctor who is locked in a house occupied by three women.

Iran and South Korea too have two films shortlisted in the same category. It also has films from China, Kazakh, Indonesia and Vietnam.



