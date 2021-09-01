Busan International Film Festival: Two Indian films shortlisted in the competition section

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 01, 2021, 05:58 PM(IST)

The official logo of the Busan International Film Festival Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Two films from India will be competing in the eleven-title New Currents competition at the Busan International Film Festival.

Two films from India will be competing in the eleven-title New Currents competition at the Busan International Film Festival.

The prestigious film festival is set to take place from October 6-15, 2021. The in-person event may not see too many international guests in attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Korea.

The two Indian films that have been selected include Natesh Hegde's 'Pedro' and 'House Of Time' which has been co-directed by Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti. 'Pedro' narrates the story of an electrician living in a forest village, stuck in a difficult situation. While 'House Of Time' is a story of a doctor who is locked in a house occupied by three women. 

Iran and South Korea too have two films shortlisted in the same category. It also has films from China, Kazakh, Indonesia and Vietnam. 


 

Read in App