Busan Film Festival director Huh Moonyung resigns after being acussed of sexual misconduct

The management of South Korea's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) accepted the resignation of festival director Huh Moonyung on Friday. Huh has stepped down from his role after being accussed of sexual harassment. BIFF’s board announced late Friday that it had accepted Huh's resignation and that programme director Nam Dong-chul will step in as the interim director for this year’s edition of the festival. However, Nam's position will remain as that of a programme director.



Over three weeks ago, Huh sent a message to festival organisers and press that he was exhausted and intended to leave the festival ahead of its 28th edition. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 4-13.



This led to speculation that his resignation was due to the appointment of Cho Jungkook as managing director of the festival.



The management of BIFF is under fire



On May 15, at an urgently arranged press conference in Busan, BIFF chairman Lee Yong Kwan came under fire with accusations he was responsible for Hu's stepping down and Cho Jungkook's new appointment. Lee on his part had declared he would resign after resolving the issue and seeing this year's edition out.



Days later it has since emerged that an employee of BIFF has accused Huh of sexual harassment. In an interview published on Ilgan Sports, 'employee A' claimed the festival director had made inappropriate sexual comments and body contact over an extended period of time.



Huh had denied the allegations but said the process of verification would be a “burden” to the festival and reiterated he was too exhausted to stay on the job.



BIFF board meanwhile has asked Cho to state his intentions towards his position as managing director and has asked him to resign a month after he was appointed in the position.

