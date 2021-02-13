Burt Reynolds finally laid to rest after more than 2 years of his death

Late Hollywood legend and iconic actor Burt Reynolds has finally been laid to rest on Thursday (local time). Burt had passed away more than two years ago in 2018, at the age of 82.



According to People magazine, the legendary actor who died on September 6, 2018, after facing health issues for several years has finally been buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private ceremony. Burt`s family members reportedly participated in the ceremony via Zoom.



A source told People Magazine that post the service, which was about an hour-long, friends and family gathered at a nearby tavern called E.R. Bradley`s Saloon -- a touch Reynolds would have appreciated. The source said, "Burt was a real person and he loved these kinds of casual watering holes." Attendees then watched a video commemorating Reynolds` decades-long career in Hollywood.



His gravesite has temporarily been marked with a simple headstone bearing his name, but a bust of Burt, who was cremated, is currently under commission. The cemetery`s president and co-owner Tyler Cassity said that the bust will hopefully be unveiled in a public ceremony on the third anniversary of his death later this year.



As per People magazine, Burt died just weeks before he was scheduled to begin shooting on the movie `Once upon a time in Hollywood`, which starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and went on to be nominated for several Oscars at the 2020 ceremony.